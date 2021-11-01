Cricket

“Wanted to see him playing in T20 World Cup”: Imran Tahir expresses disappointment over exclusion of Yuzvendra Chahal from Team India squad in 2021 T20 World Cup

"Wanted to see him playing in T20 World Cup": Imran Tahir expresses disappointment over exclusion of Yuzvendra Chahal from Team India squad in 2021 T20 World Cup
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
“Damian Lillard hit the shot and all I thought was, ‘Traffic is going to be so bad,’”: When a Blazers superfan botched an interview with the NBA All-Star
Next Article
"Basking in the glory of the fourth oldest team"– Sauber may end its longtime relations with Ferrari as Audi and Porsche hunt for F1 veterans amidst 2025 interests
Cricket Latest News
"Wanted to see him playing in T20 World Cup": Imran Tahir expresses disappointment over exclusion of Yuzvendra Chahal from Team India squad in 2021 T20 World Cup
“Wanted to see him playing in T20 World Cup”: Imran Tahir expresses disappointment over exclusion of Yuzvendra Chahal from Team India squad in 2021 T20 World Cup

Imran Tahir displeased with Indian team selectors over exclusion of Yuzvendra Chahal from Team India…