“Warne is the greatest leg-spinner and it was an honour to play under his him”: When Kamran Akmal lauded Shane Warne for his incredible captaincy in Rajasthan Royals IPL 2008 success

Rajasthan Royals won IPL 2008 under Rajasthan Royals, and Kamran Akmal lauded the contribution of Shane Warne in the journey.

Shane Warne was arguably one of the greatest players to ever play the game. When Shane Warne passed away in March this year, it was a shocking news for all the fans and players around the globe. Warne ended his career with 708 test wickets, whereas he has 293 ODI wickets under his belt.

Apart from his on-field records, Warne has had a lot of controversies throughout his career. He failed the drug test ahead of the 2003 World Cup.. Warne even passed on the critical information to a bookmaker about the game.

In the Indian Premier League, Shane Warne was a legend of the Rajasthan Royals. Under his captaincy, the Royals won the title of IPL 2008. Warne played for Rajasthan Royals for four years, where he scalped 57 wickets for the Royals at an economy of 7.27.

Kamran Akmal lauds Shane Warne for IPL 2008 success with Rajasthan Royals

Kamran Akmal was part of the title-winning IPL 2008 Rajasthan Royals squad. The Rajasthan Royals were the underdogs in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League. Nobody expected them to win the title, but they surprised everyone and won the title.

Shane Warne was an inspirational leader of the side, and the youngsters performed exceptionally well under him. Akmal said that it was his honour to play under Warne’s captaincy. Akmal insisted that he knew how to utilize his players at the best.

“Shane Warne is the greatest leg-spinner and it was an honour to play under him captaincy,” Kamran Akmal said.

“He was a great captain and had a unique ability to read players’ strengths and weaknesses and he used every player according to the situation of the match.”

Rajasthan Royals will celebrate the life of Shane Warne, the captain during their victorious 2008 campaign, by wearing special jerseys in their game against Mumbai Indians today. #ForWarnie 📸Rajasthan Royals pic.twitter.com/5W2b8D9brT — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) April 30, 2022

Kamran Akmal said that nobody even gave them the chance to finish in the top-4 of the tournament, but both youngsters and veterans of the team chipped in with contributions.

“Before the tournament started, nobody gave us a chance to even finish in the top four, so to win the tournament from there was a great achievement for us,” Kamran said.

“Our youngsters back then, including Yusuf Pathan and Ravindra Jadeja, chipped in when needed and veteran Shane Watson also contributed whenever the team required,” he added.