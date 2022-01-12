Cricket

“Did not see the implications of offering such information”: When Shane Warne and Mark Waugh provided sensitive information to Indian bookmaker “John” in 1994

"Did not see the implications of offering such information": When Shane Warne and Mark Waugh provided sensitive information to Indian bookmaker "John" in 1994
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Dustin Poirier Ate His Words That Night"- The Diamond referred to the UFC belt as "fool's gold," according to Michael Chandler
Next Article
"Bill Belichick was the best coach I could ask for": Tom Brady has no ill will and offers Patriots coach the highest praise in final "Man in the Arena" episode
Cricket Latest News
"Did not see the implications of offering such information": When Shane Warne and Mark Waugh provided sensitive information to Indian bookmaker "John" in 1994
“Did not see the implications of offering such information”: When Shane Warne and Mark Waugh provided sensitive information to Indian bookmaker “John” in 1994

Shane Warne and Mark Waugh took a bribe from an Indian bookmaker in 1994 to…