WATCH: Ishan Kishan throw hits Axar Patel in Harare ODI; Kishan apologizes to Patel

Ishan Kishan throw hits Axar Patel in Harare ODI: The Indian all-rounder got hit by a throw from his own teammate.

India beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets to win both the second ODI and a three-match series in Harare. Two consecutive victories for the visitors have converted the final ODI to a dead-rubber as far as this particular series is concerned.

A comprehensive performance witnessed India sealing a 162-run chase around the halfway mark. While wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson (43) won his maiden Player of the Match award at the highest level, top-order batters Shikhar Dhawan (33) and Shubman Gill (33) also chipped in with vital contributions.

Captain KL Rahul’s (1) decision of electing to bowl first after winning the toss reaped fruits for India as their bowlers bundled out the hosts for 161 in 38.1 overs. Playing this match in place of Deepak Chahar, pacer Shardul Thakur was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 7-0-38-3.

A hilarious highlight form the second ODI lies in a sight where batter Ishan Kishan’s throw from the boundary ended up hitting all-rounder Axar Patel. The amusing incident happened in the 28th over when Zimbabwe batter Ryan Burl punched a Deepak Hooda delivery through the covers to run a couple of runs.

Fielding at sweeper cover, Kishan collected the ball but ended up hitting Patel with his throw. Fielding at cover, Patel was also guilty of not watching the ball at all.

Ishan Kishan throw hits Axar Patel in Harare ODI

This – moment will surely leave you in splits Catch the LIVE action of #ZIMvIND 3rd ODI on 22nd August, 12 PM onwards, only on #SonySportsNetwork #TeamIndia #SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/LYk1YnPtD4 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 20, 2022

As far as the individual performances of these two players are concerned, Patel bowled an economical spell reading 7-1-20-1 before scoring 6* (7) in the second innings. Kishan, on the other hand, couldn’t make the most of a batting opportunity as he played on a Luke Jongwe delivery to return to the pavilion for 6 (13).