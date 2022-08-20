“Even more special to do it for the country”: Sanju Samson cherishes Man of the Match award in IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI

Sanju Samson cherishes Man of the Match award: The Indian wicket-keeper batter has won a maiden match award in international cricket.

During the second ODI of the ongoing India’s tour of Zimbabwe in Harare, India beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in a three-match series.

Chasing a 162-run target, India finished the match in the 26th over despite losing wickets at regular intervals. While a change to the opening combination backfired as captain KL Rahul (1) was dismissed cheaply, top-order batters Shikhar Dhawan (33) and Shubman Gill (33) batted with strike rates of 157.14 and 97.05 respectively to provide the team with a quickfire start.

It was a 57-ball 56-run fifth-wicket partnership between all-rounder Deepak Hooda (25) and wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson (43*) which bailed India out of a spot of bother after Gill was dismissed in the 14th over.

Sanju Samson cherishes Man of the Match award in IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI

Playing only his fifth ODI innings, Samson didn’t waste a start to be there till the end to hit the winning runs off Innocent Kaia. A stroke-filled knock witnessed the 27-year old player hitting three fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 110.25 to win a Player of the Match award for the first time in his 22nd international match across formats.

Batting as low as No. 6 for the first time at the highest level, Samson put on display his range of shots to convey a message regarding him being a utility batter capable of handling any situation. Apart from his match-winning innings with the bat in hand, Samson also grabbed three catches and was part of a run-out at the Harare Sports Club today.

“How much ever time you spend in the middle, it makes you feel good. Even more special to do it for the country. I did take three catches, but I missed a stumping. Really enjoying keeping and batting,” Samson told the host broadcaster during the post-match presentation ceremony.