WATCH: Joe Root Reverse Scoops Scott Boland For 6 On 2nd Ball After Tea Break At Edgbaston

Former England captain Joe Root nailed a reverse scoop to proper execution to hit the first six of Ashes 2023. Australia fast bowler Scott Boland was at the receiving end when Root was at this innovative best on the first day of the first Test at Edgbaston.

It all happened on the penultimate delivery of the 53rd over when a confident Root practiced no half measures. Facing a full and wide delivery from the right-arm bowler, Root’s supreme timing allowed him to make the desired connection with the ball.

With slips becoming mere viewers, the ball went way above them for a six over the third man region. In what was the first over after the tea break, it was only the second ball which the right-handed batter faced in the evening session.

Looking assured as ever from the word go, Root completed a 59th Test half-century in the second session today. On his way to a 30th century in the format, Root is currently fighting it out with the lower-order after the dismissal of wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow (78).

Joe Root Reverse Scoops Scott Boland For 6

For the uninitiated, it is not for the first time in the last few months that Root had played or attempted such an unorthodox shot. Surely been bitten by the Bazball bug, Root seldom misses an opportunity of playing such fancy shots in Test cricket nowadays.

Having batted left-handed during the tour of Pakistan last year, Root had hit a similar ramp shot off Neil Wagner during the tour of New Zealand earlier this year. Root, however, had ended up hitting the ball straight to the slips whilst wanting to play a replica of the shot against the same bowler in the same innings.

How Many Sixes Has Joe Root Hit In Test Cricket?

With a six off Boland, Root hit a maximum for the 37th time in his 239th Test innings on Friday. Not known for hitting sixes, Root is at the ninth position among English batters with most sixes in Test cricket.

Interestingly, veteran English pacer Stuart Broad (54) has hit more sixes than Root in this format. Root’s successor, Ben Stokes, tops the list among all cricketers with as many as 109 sixes under his belt.