WATCH: MS Dhoni’s fan takes footwear off while getting clicked with him; video goes viral

When people remark that cricketers in India are revered no ends, they are certainly not exaggerating one bit. Only in India can a mortal being be termed as the ‘God of Cricket’, with his followers even going on to take part in religious rituals to ensure his well-being, some good fortune, or simply in order to save him from someone’s evil eye.

Alongside the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, the other player who is literally revered by his fans/followers across walks of life is former India captain and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni.

Earlier today, even the renowned singer Arijit Singh made sure to touch Dhoni’s feet the moment he met him ahead of the dazzling opening ceremony of the IPL 2023 today evening.

However, a certain fan went a step ahead and made sure, to as if let all her acquaintances know that she got herself clicked with someone who she considers nothing less than a demigod.

MS Dhoni’s fan takes footwear off while getting clicked with him

While the origin date and venue of the video cannot be confirmed, a middle-aged women is seen handing over the mobile phone to someone in order to get herself clicked with MS Dhoni right next to her.

Dhoni meanwhile, in all his humility is seen standing while donning his CSK jersey and his hands crossed-over, waiting patiently for the women to get the best possible photograph in the whatever little time that she had.

However, just a few seconds before getting clicked, she made sure to take her footwear off as a mark of respect and reverence for Dhoni.

For those unaware, people in India are generally seen entering a place of worship like a temple only after leaving their footwear outside the door or the premise. With Dhoni having his shoes on, people were quick to opine how the 41-year-old has earned a name for himself, so much so that people go on to such great lengths to treat him like a God.

WATCH: Women seen taking her footwear on before getting clicked alongside MS Dhoni

A MS Dhoni fan wanted a picture with him, when she posed & clicked a picture with MS Dhoni, she took off her footwear. MS Dhoni is an emotion, The GOAT.pic.twitter.com/HQd9txHTKa — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 31, 2023

MS Dhoni is an emotion, The GOAT.🐐 — ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎arey Dillipuuu🚶‍♂️ (@TheDileep7) March 31, 2023

