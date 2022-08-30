“We are elated after winning the silver medal”: Smriti Mandhana confident about England tour after Commonwealth Games Silver medal

Smriti Mandhana has shown her confidence in the Indian Women’s cricket team for the upcoming series against England.

Indian Women’s cricket team is set to tour England for 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs starting from 10 September 2022. The ODI series will be a part of the ICC Championship. English team’s captain Heather Knight has been ruled out of the tournament due to a hip injury.

The Indian team is coming on the back of a brilliant Commonwealth Games campaign in the English conditions, where the team won the silver medal. Australia defeated them in the final of the tournament, but the performance of the Indian team was applauded by many pundits.

In the semi-final of the tournament, the Indian team defeated England only, and they will aim to do the same on the upcoming tour as well. Smriti Mandhana has spoken highly of her side ahead of the important series.

Smriti Mandhana confident about England tour

Indian batter Smriti Mandhana has said that the year 2022 has been brilliant for the Indian team, and they are aiming to use their momentum in the upcoming England tour as well. Team India recently won the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in England, and she is confident that the team will replicate the performance on the tour.

“The year 2022 has been good for the women’s cricket team, and we are expecting to continue this momentum with the upcoming India tour of England. We are elated after winning the silver medal in the Commonwealth Games, we will look to replicating our success in the upcoming series as well,” Smriti Mandhana was quoted as saying in an official release.

5⃣0⃣ up for Smriti Mandhana off just 30 deliveries. 💪#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/aXmWw4xwZ3 — Women’s CricZone (@WomensCricZone) August 25, 2022

Mandhana was the 3rd highest run-scorer of the recent Commonwealth Games after Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine. She scored 159 runs at 39.75, whereas her S/R was 151.42. Mandhana scored a couple of half-centuries in the tournament. Smriti is currently playing for Southern Brave, where she is the 4th highest scorer of the tournament with 178 runs.