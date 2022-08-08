“You definitely won our hearts”: Mithali Raj appreciates Indian Women’s cricket team on winning Silver Medal in Commonwealth Games

Former Indian captain Mithali Raj has appreciated the efforts of the Indian team on winning the silver medal in the Commonwealth Games.

Australian Women’s cricket team again asserted their dominance over the Indian team and denied them yet another silverware. Australia won the toss and opted to bat first and managed to score a competitive total of 161 runs, courtesy of a half-century from Beth Mooney at the top.

The Indian team had their chances, and they would not capitalize upon them. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur scored 66 runs in just 43 balls, but she could not get any support from the other end. Jemimah Rodrigues also scored 33 runs in 33 balls. In the end, India lost the match by 9 runs and settled for a silver medal.

Mithali Raj appreciates Indian Women’s cricket team on Commonwealth Silver

Former Indian captain Mithali Raj appreciated the efforts of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team to win the Silver medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022. She said that the Indian team may have lost in the final, but they won the hearts of the Indians. He also lauded the performances of players in the tournament.

“Well played Team India. You might have lost the final but you definitely won our hearts. Wonderful knock by Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues played well throughout games. Deepti Sharma always dependable and Renuka Singh Thakur was outstanding in the tournament 🥈 #PROUD,” Mithali Raj tweeted.

Well played Team India . You might have lost the final but you definitely won our hearts . Wonderful knock by @ImHarmanpreet @JemiRodrigues played well throughout games . @Deepti_Sharma06 always dependable and @renukasinghthakur was outstanding in the tournament 🥈 #PROUD pic.twitter.com/vcrp6CVjRu — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) August 7, 2022

Mithali announced her retirement from cricket after the recent ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand. The former Indian captain was one of the best players to ever play the game. Raj has scored 7737 ODI runs at 50.56, whereas she also has 2364 T20I runs and 699 test runs under her belt. She has scored the most number of international runs in Women’s cricket.

She has won 154 games as captain of the Indian team, which is the highest by any player, and she also has won the prestigious Khel Ratna award.