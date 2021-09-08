We are England Cricket supporters: How to join England Cricket Supporters and book tickets for England cricket summer 2022?

We are England Cricket supporters: The SportsRush present before you full ticketing details for the next English summer.

In New Zealand and India, England’s high-profile international summer 2022 will witness them facing two same opponents from this summer.

New Zealand, who had played a couple of Test matches against England before the ICC World Test Championship final earlier this year, will travel again to England for a three-match Test series.

India, on the other hand, will visit England to play three T20Is and three ODIs after playing a five-match Test series this year. With India not touring England for a multi-format series this year, them touring again to complete the white-ball leg was always on the cards.

Unlike this summer where Sri Lanka and Pakistan also toured England to make a total of four touring teams, the next summer will only comprise of three teams with South Africa being the third one.

The Proteas, however, will be traveling to England after three years for a multi-format tour consisting of three ODIs, three T20Is and three Tests between July 19 – September 12.

How to join We are England Cricket supporters?

The detailed fixtures of their international summer 2022 were released by ECB (England Cricket Board) a couple of hours ago. In addition to the fixtures, ECB also announced the ticketing details for all the international matches in England next year.

Readers must note that ticket sale hasn’t commenced for now. But ECB has asked interested fans (who haven’t yet joined) to join “We are England Cricket Supporters” to have early access to exclusive priority windows to purchase tickets before general public. You can join “We are England Cricket Supporters” by clicking here.

All other general information around tickets for international matches in England in 2022 can be sought by clicking here as this link will redirect fans on the official website of the ECB.

As far as the general sale is concerned, it will commence from October 19 (subject to availability) for all venues except Lord’s and The Oval.