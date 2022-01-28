“We got a wicket to the fielder that he had moved”: When MS Dhoni’s captaincy helped Lungi Ngidi dismiss Deepak Hooda

MS Dhoni’s captaincy helped Lungi Ngidi get rid of then Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Deepak Hooda during the final of IPL 2018.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had made a fairy tale of a return to the IPL in 2018, as they lifted their third title by defeating the 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 8 wickets in the final at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

It was Shane Watson’s breathtaking knock of 117* off 57 deliveries which single-handedly made a mockery of the 179-run target handed to CSK by Kane Williamson’s men.

While it was Shane Watson, who stole the limelight with a tournament winning knock, the Cricketing fraternity in general, and the CSK fans in particular, were in awe of MS Dhoni– the skipper, who made sure the team still had the vigour to bounce back in style after a two-year low which led to their temporary exit from the league.

Former CSK and South African pacer, Lungi Ngidi has now recalled the night of the 2018 final, when MS Dhoni’s tactical brilliance in terms of field placement helped him get rid of Deepak Hooda.

When MS Dhoni’s captaincy helped Lungi Ngidi get rid of Hooda

During an interaction with Times Now, the 25-year-old recalled a field change call made by Dhoni which ultimately helped him get rid of SRH all-rounder Deepak Hooda during the 17th Over.

“Dhoni automatically changed the field, which resulted in the wicket,” Ngidi recounted.

“It was the final against the Sunrisers (Hyderabad) in 2018, we hadn’t discussed a certain field placement but he automatically just changed my field and with that field, within a couple of balls, we got a wicket to the fielder that he had moved,” Ngidi told Times Now.

“So for me, that’s one thing that sticks out in my mind because in a final, to have such a moment like that and to execute the plan that he wanted, really gave me confidence in terms of how to bowl. It just showed me how in tune he is with the game in terms of how he sees it’s going to play out and it played out exactly the way I think he thought it was going to,” he further added.

The Proteas pacer had bowled a slower delivery to Hooda outside the off-stump, as the latter committed himself too early to the shot only to slog it towards Dhruv Shorey at the Deep Square Leg region.

Ngidi had finished his 4-Over spell by giving away just 26 runs while picking the wicket of Hooda.

The South African pacer further exclaimed that playing under Dhoni’s leadership helped him ‘grow as a cricketer’.

“I think the main thing is just the control that he has over the team and on the field, he really does bring a sense of calm. I’ve also learnt a lot more in my time that I’ve been with CSK just under his captaincy in terms of field settings, game plans and how to construct my bowling within an inning. I think from that moment it has really helped me grow as a cricketer,” remarked Ngidi.

In July 2015, CSK and RR were suspended from the IPL for two years for betting and Spot-fixing activities of their key officials G Meiyappan and Raj Kundra during the 2013 season.