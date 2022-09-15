“We have uncovered a superstar”: Dominic Cork calls 17-year-old Freya Kemp the new Ben Stokes of England cricket

Former English all-rounder Dominic Cork has compared Freya Kemp to the likes of Ben Stokes, Ian Botham and Andrew Flintoff.

England Women and India Women are up against each other in a 3-match T20I series, and the series decider is set to take place tonight in Bristol. England Women first the 1st T20I, whereas India Women managed to win the 2nd match.

In the 2nd T20I, England lost the match, but the youngster Freya Kemp got all the headlines. Kemp became the youngest England woman to score a T20I half-century. She smashed 51 runs in just 37 balls with the help of 3 sixes and 3 boundaries. England Women were 54-5 at one stage, but Kemp fired them to 142-6.

Dominic Cork calls Freya Kemp the new Ben Stokes

Former English all-rounder Dominic Cork has applauded the performance of youngster Freya Kemp. He has compared the young 17-year-old all-rounder to the likes of Ben Stokes, Andrew Flintoff, Ian Botham and Nat Sciver. He said that she will be in the side for a very long time.

Cork also highlighted that the ability of Kemp to bowl makes her an excellent pick not just for English cricket, but for the T20 franchises around the world as well. Kemp was quite expensive in the match with the ball, but she certainly has got a lot of talent.

“You have to take the positives when you see a 17-year-old do that, take to international cricket like that,” Cork said as per SkySports.

“It’s Ben Stokes, give me any all-rounder – [Andrew] Flintoff, [Ian] Botham, Nat Sciver. This girl is going to be in this side for a long time. We have uncovered a superstar.”

“I’m a fan of her bowling as well. She will be a major all-rounder, not just for England but in world cricket. There will be franchises out there who will want her.”

Freya Kemp is 17 years old and just hit a 50 for England. Why were you doing when you were 17?#ENGvIND — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) September 13, 2022

Cork was one of the finest all-rounders of English FC cricket, where he scored 10114 runs with the bat and scalped 989 wickets with the ball. In International cricket, he scalped 131 test wickets and scored 864 runs.