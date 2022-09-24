IND W vs ENG W today match pitch report: Lords stadium pitch report IND W vs ENG W 3rd ODI

IND W vs ENG W today match pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of IND W vs ENG W 3rd ODI match.

England Women will take on India Women in the 3rd match of the 3-match ODI series at the Lord’s in London. India Women have already won the series, and they will aim for a whitewash in this match. England Women have lost the series, but every match of this series counts for the ICC championship.

This match is very special as the legendary Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami will be playing her last international match. Jhulan is one of the legends of the game, and the Indian team would want to give her a fitting farewell at the Mecca of cricket.

IND W vs ENG W today match pitch report

The pitch at the Lord’s cricket stadium in London is one of the most competitive tracks in the world, where there is always always a tough battle between the batters and bowlers. This ground is famous for producing pitches that have true bounce, and the pacers are gonna enjoy bowling at this very venue.

The white kookaburras have swung in England this year, and with the nature of the Lord’s wicket, the pacers will have a great time bowling here. India’s Renuka Singh is bowling some incredible spells, and she will again play an important part. The true bounce on the wicket will be liked by the batters as well.

The boundaries of this ground are quite big, and that is a cushion for the bowlers. This is a ground where the teams batting first have done well. In the last 7 Men’s T20Is played here, 1 match has ended in a tie, whereas 6 matches have been won by the teams batting first.

This ground’s outfield is quite fast, and the batters will get the reward for their stroke play. Once set, the batters can also enjoy the true bounce at this very track. The average 1st innings ODI score at this ground is just 242 runs, so it is clear that the pacers will enjoy bowling at this ground.