“We know our Top 3”: Rahul Dravid expects KL Rahul and other top-order batters to maintain strike rate in high-scoring T20Is

Rahul Dravid has said that he is confident about the top-3 of the Indian team in the five-match T20I series against South Africa.
Rishikesh Sharma

