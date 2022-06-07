“We know our Top 3”: Rahul Dravid expects KL Rahul and other top-order batters to maintain strike rate in high-scoring T20Is

Rahul Dravid has said that he is confident about the top-3 of the Indian team in the five-match T20I series against South Africa.

India will face South Africa in the first T20I of the five-match test series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This will be the first assignment for the Indian team after the completion of the Indian Premier League 2022.

KL Rahul will be leading the Indian team in this series, whereas Rishabh Pant will be his vice-captain. Team India has rested Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah in the series.

Rahul Dravid confident about top-3

Indian head coach Rahul Dravid attended the press conference ahead of the T20I series against South Africa. KL Rahul has been quite criticized for his strike rate in the IPL. Rahul Dravid has said that they are looking for great starts, and they are looking to play with a good strike rate.

“We are looking for good starts. We know our top 3,” Rahul Dravid said in the press conference.

“If it is high scoring games, we would want them to maintain that strike rate throughout but there would be tricky matches too. We have the kind of quality at top 3, who can deliver.”

Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik and Deepak Hooda#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/e1l9quLM7k — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) June 7, 2022

It is yet to be seen who will open with KL Rahul in the series, Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad are in line to open with KL Rahul in the series. Rahul was brilliant in the IPL 2022 with the bat, but he was slow quite a few times in the process. He will lead the Indian team in this series.

Dinesh Karthik has also made his way back into the team, and Dravid has confirmed that he will play at the backend of the game and he is confident that he can make a difference at the end.

“With Dinesh, it is clear with the role. At the backend of the game, he can make a difference. That’s why he has been picked, to bat in those positions and deliver for India as well,” Rahul Dravid said.