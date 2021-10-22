“We might do some sledging in Hindi”: Smriti Mandhana on playing against Shafali Verma in WBBL 07 Sydney Derby

The Sydney derby of WBBL07 is here, and the Indian opening duo of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma will play against each other.

Women’s BBL is ready for its first Sydney derby of the season, and this is going to be an interesting day for Indian cricket fans. For the first time in the history of the tournament, four Indian players will be participating in the same match. Shafali Verma & Radha Yadav will represent the Sixers, whereas Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma will play for the Sydney Thunder.

Before the game, Indian openers Smriti and Shafali engaged in funny banter in the press conference.

“We might do some sledging in Hindi, so nobody understands,” Mandhana laughs.

Shafali Verma also was not far in replying to her senior.

“I want to get her … and sledging her, it will be good,” Shafali replied.

Shafali Verma has already scored a half-century in the tournament so far, whereas Smriti has just played one game.

Can someone please translate for us tomorrow 😅 #WBBL07 pic.twitter.com/GQwp0nx3w4 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) October 22, 2021

Smriti Mandhana on Women’s IPL

WBBL is considered the biggest Women’s T20 franchise competition in the World. BCCI did launch the Women’s T20 challenge, but it’s more like an exhibition event. Smriti believes that Women’s IPL will be a big thing in Women’s cricket.

“Hopefully we can have a women’s IPL as soon as possible,” Mandhana told AAP.

“It’s obviously whenever the BCCI decides.

“But it will help the Indian team to win more matches, for sure.”

Shafali Verma on playing in WBBL07

Shafali also agreed to Smriti’s idea of having a Women’s IPL as soon as possible. She also shared her experience of playing with Aussie legends in the WBBL 07. She plays for the Sydney Sixers, where players like Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry are with her.

“We’re just talking with each other about which balls we think are loose and should go to the boundary,” Verma said on Alyssa Healy.

“When I am struggling, I work with her. She is good and always backs me.

“To play with senior players and legends of Australian cricket, like Healy and (Ellyse) Perry, is good for me and I can learn so much.”

Alyssa Healy and Shafali Verma opening the batting together for the @SixersBBL. Yep, this is really happening! #WBBL07 pic.twitter.com/35MFXlmANU — Weber Women’s Big Bash League (@WBBL) October 14, 2021

Smriti Mandhana eyeing the World Cup 2022

Smriti believes that playing in the Australian conditions will help them prepare well for the ICC Women’s World Cup next year.

“The conditions are pretty similar to New Zealand but it’s also just the number of games; 14 quality games is going to add a lot of experience,” Mandhana said.

“Especially for all the girls playing in the WBBL for the first time, it’s going to really add up.

“When we go to the World Cup, I’m sure those girls will be more confident.