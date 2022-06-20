Cricket

“We need to identify top 18 to 20 players”: Rahul Dravid reveals urgency to identify ICC T20 World Cup squad as soon as possible

Indian coach Rahul Dravid wants to finalize the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia as soon as possible.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"There is no way I'm letting you block me!": Adam Sandler had to convince Anthony Edwards to humble down while filming Hustle
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
Indian coach Rahul Dravid wants to finalize the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia as soon as possible.
“We need to identify top 18 to 20 players”: Rahul Dravid reveals urgency to identify ICC T20 World Cup squad as soon as possible

Indian coach Rahul Dravid wants to finalize the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup…