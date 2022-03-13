“We were given clear instructions to bat all day”: Alex Carey reveals Australia’s strategy on Day 2 of Karachi Test vs Pakistan

Alex Carey: The Australian wicket-keeper batter scored his career-best score in Test cricket at the National Stadium today.

Wicket-keeper batter Alex Carey has joined the list of Australian cricketers to speak highly of the hospitality during their ongoing tour of Pakistan. Playing in Pakistan after 24 years, there is no hiding to the fact that Australian cricketers have been well looked after across aspects.

Currently playing the second Test match in Karachi, Carey was in the news for non-cricketing reasons upon reaching their team hotel here. A video of Carey slipping into a swimming pool had gone viral across social media platforms alluring reactions from Australia captain Pat Cummins and batter David Warner.

A fresh angle of Alex Carey’s accidental pool plunge in Karachi… which captain Pat Cummins found simply hilarious 🤣 #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/nl6u1VNvjq — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 11, 2022

“The tour of Pakistan has been fabulous. We didn’t had such expectations from crowd because we haven’t been to Pakistan before. We’re having a great time in Pakistan. The food and hospitality in Pakistan is just too fantastic,” Carey told the reporters during a post-day press conference at the National Stadium.

Alex Carey reveals Australia’s strategy on Day 2 of Karachi Test vs Pakistan

With Australia resuming from their overnight score of 251/3, Carey played a pivotal role in guiding them to 505/8 in 180 overs at Stumps, Day 2. Coming in to bat at No. 7 in the 121st over, Carey joined hands with speedster Mitchell Starc (28*) for a 98-run eighth-wicket partnership.

In what was his second Test half-century, Carey ended up scoring 93 (159) with the help of seven fours and two sixes. An assured knock in alien conditions, Carey should be able to derive a lot of confidence despite missing out on a maiden Test century.

Having swept very well throughout his innings, Carey failed to make connection whilst attempting to sweep a Babar Azam delivery only to get bowled and become the Pakistani captain’s second Test wicket.

A team batting uninterrupted for a couple of days at a run rate of 2.8 is rare in modern-day cricket. While a large majority of fans and experts were expecting Australia to declare in the evening session today, they neither declared nor increased the run-scoring process to put on display an atypical approach.

With Starc and Cummins (0*) to resume batting on Day 3, Carey explained their batting strategy for this match. Expecting the pitch to “become lively”, Carey mentioned that the visitors are confident of picking 20 Pakistani wickets in the remaining three days.

“We were given clear instructions to bat all day today as well. The pitch of Karachi Test has started becoming lively now. Australia has such bowlers who’ve capability to take full advantage of the conditions and can take twenty wickets in a test match,” Carey added.