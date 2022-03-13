Cricket

“We were given clear instructions to bat all day”: Alex Carey reveals Australia’s strategy on Day 2 of Karachi Test vs Pakistan

"We were given clear instructions to bat all day": Alex Carey reveals Australia's strategy on Day 2 of Karachi Test vs Pakistan
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
“If he’s still blaming me for that, he’s a p***y” – Former WCW star thrashes Dave Batista for criticizing his training methods
Next Article
"Tony Lavelli is that same guy who dropped buckets on you for two quarters and turned up with an accordion at half-time!": The Boston Celtics forward and music aficionado had a special addendum to his basketball contract
Cricket Latest News
"To do it so consistently is mind-boggling": Parthiv Patel applauds Rishabh Pant for his record breaking half-century against Sri Lanka
“To do it so consistently is mind-boggling”: Parthiv Patel applauds Rishabh Pant for his record breaking half-century against Sri Lanka

Rishabh Pant scored the fastest test century by an Indian in the pink ball test,…