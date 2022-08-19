“We will enjoy tonight, it is Friday after all”: Dean Elgar keen to celebrate Test victory at Lord’s with teammates

Dean Elgar keen to celebrate Test victory: The South African captain emphasized on celebrating a clinical victory at a historic venue.

South Africa captain Dean Elgar has admitted that he wasn’t expecting the first Test match against England at Lord’s to come to an end on the third day itself.

Resuming from their overnight score of 289/7, South Africa added crucial 37 runs to their total before being bowled out with a 161-run first innings lead. Expecting England to “bat hard” in the second innings, Elgar expressed gratitude as his “young side” put an end to England’s unbeaten Test streak this summer in the first attempt.

“Didn’t think [Day 3 finish], especially waking up this morning. We thought they’d bat hard and get a big lead. When it was our turn to bowl, we had to put the ball in the right areas. The guys did a great job. Very grateful with a young side,” Elgar told Sky Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.

In what is South Africa’s sixth Test victory in 2022, it is the most by any team this year. Having won a combined of four Tests at home and two overseas against four different oppositions this year, South Africa are promising a lot with these bunch of players.

Dean Elgar keen to celebrate Test victory at Lord’s

Also their sixth Test victory at Lord’s, South Africa have become only the second visiting team after Australia to win six (or more) Tests at this venue. Having won their eighth Test in England since the start of 2000, South Africa are the only visiting team with a positive win-loss ratio (1.333) in this country in this century.

In no mood of leaving the venue at the scheduled time, a jubilant Elgar emphasized on celebrating an innings victory on a “Friday night”.

“We will enjoy tonight, I’m sure, it is Friday after all [laughs]. We gonna take the next few days and take it all in and enjoy this experience. I’m sure we’re not gonna rush off anytime soon. Being at Lord’s, it’s a great experience. Let the young guys enjoy the moment.”

Elgar, 35, credited opening partner Sarel Erwee, spinner Keshav Maharaj and fast bowler Anrich Nortje for standing tall on their potential on Day 2 and 3. While Erwee was the best South African batter on the back of a gritty half-century yesterday, Maharaj drew first blood in the second innings by dismissing a couple of top-order batters right before the lunch break.

Nortje, on the other hand, created havoc post lunch picking three middle-order wickets within 10 balls to provide first signs of a South African victory today.