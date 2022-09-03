“We would like to thank Tom for his contributions”: SRH name Brian Lara as head coach for IPL 2023 replacing Tom Moody

SRH have appointed former West Indies batter Brian Lara as their head coach for the upcoming IPL season replacing Tom Moody.

The 2022 edition of the Sunrisers Hyderabad was not a great one for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. They finished at the 8th position with just 6 wins in 14 matches. The winners of the 2016 edition of the IPL are waiting for their next IPL season since then.

Sunrisers Hyderabad had some great performers in Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi and Abhishek Sharma this season, but they lacked consistency. At one stage, they won 5 games on the trot, but in the end, they missed out on the playoff stages.

Ahead of the IPL 2023 season, Sunrisers Hyderabad have made some changes in their coaching unit. Tom Moody, the head of SRH has been released from his duties.

SRH appoints Brian Lara as head coach for IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad have named Brian Lara as their new head coach of the side replacing Tom Moody. SRH thanked Moody for his contributions to the club. Moody returned to the club in 2021 as director of cricket, and he was made the head coach of the side in IPL 2022.

Tom Moody was recently announced as the director of cricket of the team Desert Vipers in the Emirates T20 League, which is due to start in January 2023.

“As his term with us draws to an end, we would like thank Tom for his contributions to SRH. It has been a much-cherished journey over the years, and we wish him the very best for future endeavours,” Sunrisers Hyderabad tweeted.

“The cricketing legend Brian Lara will be our head coach for the upcoming #IPL seasons,” Sunrisers Hyderabad tweeted confirming the appointment of Brian Lara.

Brian Lara was a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad management last season as well. He was the strategic advisor and batting coach of the side last season. Lara is one of the legends of the game, and he would look to start his new endeavour as head coach of the 2016 IPL champions.