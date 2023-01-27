“I would say Lara and Sachin Tendulkar”: Andrew Flintoff once revealed his favourite two batters in autobiography ‘Being Freddie – My Story So Far’

England’s all-rounder Andrew Flintoff was a flamboyant cricketer on and off the field. He was one of the bests to have ever played for England and his performances in the Ashes 2005 are still remembered by everyone. However, he got a little excited over the Ashes 2005 win and got himself in trouble at the Prime Minister’s venue.

Flintoff was a little indisciplined off the field as he was once removed from his vice-captaincy role during the 2007 World Cup. Despite his off-the-field controversies, he was a great asset to the English team. He even was the most expensive player in the IPL 2009 auction.

Apart from cricket, Flintoff also tried his career in professional boxing. Even after his retirement, he is working on different projects. In 2017, he launched his autobiography ‘Being Freddie – My Story So Far’.

Andrew Flintoff once revealed his favourite two batters

In his autobiography, Andrew Flintoff picked Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara as the two best batters he ever bowled to in his career. Although, Flintoff gave an edge to Tendulkar over Lara by saying that you had a chance of a wicket in bowling against Lara, but the same was not the case with Tendulkar.

The English all-rounder was a fan of Tendulkar’s simple technique, whereas he said that Lara does a lot of movement in the crease. He also insisted that Lara deserves the word ‘Genius’.

“I would say Lara and Sachin Tendulkar are the two best batsmen I’ve bowled at, although you always think you have more of a chance when you are bowling at Lara,” Andrew Flintoff said in his autobiography ‘Being Freddie – My Story So Far.’

“Tendulkar has a very simple technique, whereas Lara has a lot of movement at the crease and looks very flashy, but his hands are so good.”

“The word genius gets bandied around a lot, but in his case, I think you can call him [Lara] that.”

Tendulkar scored 15,921 Test runs at 53.78 with the help of 51 centuries, whereas Lara scored 11,953 runs at 52.88 with the help of 34 centuries. Both of them certainly are legends of the game.