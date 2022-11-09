Weather at Adelaide Oval tomorrow: Adelaide Oval weather hourly for India vs England World Cup semi final

A potential Clash of the Titans fixture to be played for the second semi-final of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will witness India and England locking horns against each other for the fourth time this year.

Adelaide Oval, which has already hosted six Super 12 matches this year, will be the venue for the penultimate match of this tournament. In what will be the last T20 World Cup 2022 contest here, it will be hosting India and England in the same match for the first time.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the winner of this match will deserve to take part in the final in real sense. The might of these two teams is such that one of them will really have to exceed their best in order to register a victory tomorrow.

Weather at Adelaide Oval tomorrow

A tournament which has been severely affected by inclement weather conditions should be thankful to the weather gods for remaining lenient during the business end.

As has been the case across venues in the recent days, weather in Adelaide doesn’t appear to be threatening for Thursday. As a result, India-England T20I is highly unlikely to face any kind of weather-related interruption.

ALSO READ: Adelaide Oval pitch report for India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final

As a result, both the players and fans can be rest assured for the absence of any uncalled for scenario or reduction in overs. Having said that, it is noteworthy that there’s a maximum of 5% rain probability around the start time of the match according to weather portal AccuWeather.

Barring this and a few instances in the morning also expected to receive rainfall with a single-digit rain probability, the weather will remain cool and pleasant throughout the day.

Adelaide Oval weather hourly

07:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 5%).

08:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

09:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

10:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

11:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).