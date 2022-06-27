Cricket

Weather at Headingley cricket ground Day 5: Weather forecast at Headingley Leeds ENG vs NZ 3rd Test

Weather at Headingley cricket ground Day 5: Weather forecast at Headingley Leeds ENG vs NZ 3rd Test
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"It would allow Rohit Sharma to lead in both Tests and ODIs": Virender Sehwag believes Rohit Sharma can be relieved from T20I captaincy
Next Article
"He bowls aggressively but off the field he is very calm": Mohit Sharma believes Jasprit Bumrah will do a great job as test captain against England
Cricket Latest News
Indian pacer Mohit Sharma believes Jasprit Bumrah can be a great captain for India in the test against England.
“He bowls aggressively but off the field he is very calm”: Mohit Sharma believes Jasprit Bumrah will do a great job as test captain against England

Indian pacer Mohit Sharma believes Jasprit Bumrah can be a great captain for India in…