Weather at Headingley cricket ground Day 5: Weather forecast at Headingley Leeds ENG vs NZ 3rd Test

Weather at Headingley cricket ground: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for the third ENG vs NZ Test Day 5.

England batters Ollie Pope (81*) and Joe Root (55*) scored individual half-centuries to power the team to a commanding position ahead of the fifth day of the third Test against New Zealand in Leeds.

Chasing a 296-run target, England need 113 runs with eight wickets in hand on the final day today in order to whitewash New Zealand 3-0 and kick-start the Ben Stokes-Brendon McCullum era in the best possible manner.

However, for England to win on Monday, they will have to register the fifth-highest successful run chase at Headingley. Assuming that England are able to do the same, it will be the 15th time (12th at home and fifth against New Zealand) when they will be whitewashing an opposition in Test cricket.

Weather at Headingley cricket ground

In addition to winning an on-field challenge against New Zealand’s bowlers on a Day 5 pitch, England will also have to win a natural challenge against the rain gods if they are to secure a victory in this match.

While Leeds’ weather for the first four days of this Test match was very supportive of uninterrupted play, it might end up becoming a hindrance today. Having said that, a major relief for England is the fact that they don’t really need a full 90-over day to win this match.

Morning rain in Leeds means the covers are on ahead of day five at Headingley – forecasted to clear around midday #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/KKYwD6E50F — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 27, 2022

According to AccuWeather, there’s a highest of 57% rain probability at the start of day’s play. A welcoming development is that this number is expected to come down as the day progresses. Hence, it would be surprising if players don’t get enough time to see a result at Headingley today.

Hourly weather forecast at Headingley Leeds

11:00 AM – 14 degree (Rain Probability – 57%).

12:00 PM – 14 degree (Rain Probability – 49%).

01:00 PM – 14 degree (Rain Probability – 39%).

02:00 PM – 15 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

03:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

04:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

05:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

06:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

07:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 13%).