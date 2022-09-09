Weather at Kennington Oval London tomorrow: Kia Oval weather forecast Day 3 England vs South Africa 3rd Test

Weather at Kennington Oval London: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for the third ENG vs SA Test Day 3.

Third England vs South Africa Test match at The Oval will return tomorrow after not a single ball was bowled on the first two days. While the first day was abandoned due to inclement weather conditions, the second one had to be abandoned due to the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II in Scotland yesterday.

Contrary to the reports doing the rounds with respect to the second day of the match getting postponed by a day, it won’t be happening after England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed that Saturday will be Day 3 of the match.

A first-of-its-kind three-day Test match between two leading teams will put forward an opportunity for players to register a thrilling match. Knowing that only a limited numbers of overs will be at service in a series-decider, it wouldn’t be surprising if England and South Africa are able to yield a result within three days for the third time in a row.

Weather at Kennington Oval London tomorrow

Having said that, a riveting Test match will only be put on display if weather gods remain kind enough to not interrupt in London for the next three days especially after completing washing the first day.

That said, the weather forecast according to AccuWeather on Saturday is a mixed one. While chances of rain will reduce as the day passes, there’s a 32% rain probability at The Oval in the morning session tomorrow. The number will almost reduce to single digits by the end of playing hours.

Hourly weather at Kia Oval on Day 3

11:00 AM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 32%).

12:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 32%).

01:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 28%).

02:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

03:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

04:00 PM – 21 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

05:00 PM – 20 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

06:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

07:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 14%).