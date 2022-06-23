Weather at Leeds Cricket Ground: Headingley Leeds weather forecast today 3rd ENG vs NZ Test Day 1

Weather at Leeds Cricket Ground: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for the third ENG vs NZ Test Day 1.

The last match of New Zealand’s ongoing tour of England in the form of a third Test will commence at Headingley from today. Unlike their England tour from last year where they had won two and lost none out of their three Tests, New Zealand have lost both their Tests this time around.

However, in spite of this imminent match being a dead-rubber, there is no reason for it to not be an intriguing contest. Considering how well the first and second Tests were, a similar encounter irrespective of the winner would be pleasing for fans watching from the stadium and across the world.

ALSO READ: Headingley Leeds Test records and highest innings totals

England, who have played 78 out of the 79 Leeds Tests, have won 35 and lost 25 over the years. New Zealand, on the other hand, have won two and lost five out of their eight Test matches at this venue between 1949-2015.

Weather at Leeds Cricket Ground

Barring the expected but brief spells of rainfall in London and Nottingham, weather has mostly remain conducive for live sport to happen in this series. A regular fan can continue with its sigh of relief for the weather forecast of Leeds for the first day of the third Test doesn’t have a lot of space for rainfall.

LEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEDS — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) June 23, 2022

According to AccuWeather, rain probability will predominantly remain a single-digit figure throughout Day 1 at Headingley today. The highest that it is predicted is 10% in the last half an hour of the day. Other than that, Thursday will mostly be a warm and sunny day with an 11% cloud cover in Leeds.

Headingley Leeds weather hourly

11:00 AM – 23 degree (Rain Probability – 1%).

12:00 PM – 24 degree (Rain Probability – 1%).

01:00 PM – 25 degree (Rain Probability – 3%).

02:00 PM – 25 degree (Rain Probability – 7%).

03:00 PM – 26 degree (Rain Probability – 7%).

04:00 PM – 25 degree (Rain Probability – 7%).

05:00 PM – 24 degree (Rain Probability – 7%).

06:00 PM – 22 degree (Rain Probability – 7%).

07:00 PM – 21 degree (Rain Probability – 10%).