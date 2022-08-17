Weather at Lords today Day 2: Weather forecast of Lords London ENG vs SA 1st Test Thursday

Weather at Lords today: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for the first ENG vs SA Test Day 2.

The first day of the first Test of South Africa’s tour of England 2022 at Lord’s was dominated by visiting pacers before weather took the onus of domination upon itself to wash out almost a couple of sessions.

A four-member pace attack reduced the hosts to 116/6 in 32 overs after inviting them to bat first. Had it not been for batter Ollie Pope’s eighth Test half-century, England were in store for a proper batting collapse in the first session of a Test match.

In what started with South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada making early inroads by dismissing English opening batters namely Alex Lees (5) and Zac Crawley (9), it was taken over by Anrich Nortje picking three all-important wickets of Jonny Bairstow (0), Ben Stokes (20) and Ben Foakes (6).

In between Rabada and Nortje, left-armer Marco Jansen also made his presence felt on the back of finding former England captain Joe Root (8) in front of the stumps.

Holding one end with utmost assurance, Pope scored four boundaries at a strike rate of 70.11 whilst watching his teammates struggling in front of him.

Weather at Lords today

While the morning session was expected to be washed out by rain on Day 1 at Lord’s, weather gods made some changes resulting in more damage in terms of loss of overs.

In case you’re wondering which way the slope runs at Lord’s… #ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/EXkmcPYjsn — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) August 17, 2022

If AccuWeather’s weather forecast for Day 2 is to be believed, it appears to be a far better day, at least on paper. The biggest upshot from observing the weather prediction for Thursday is that the rain probability is expected to remain in a single-digit figure throughout the day in London.

Hence, a proper day of Test cricket without any major rain interruption wouldn’t be asking for too much. Even if rain forces players to return to their respective dressing rooms, the interruption shouldn’t be as long as it was on Wednesday.

Hourly weather forecast of Lords London

11:00 AM – 20 degree (Rain Probability – 2%).

12:00 PM – 21 degree (Rain Probability – 2%).

01:00 PM – 22 degree (Rain Probability – 3%).

02:00 PM – 23 degree (Rain Probability – 4%).

03:00 PM – 24 degree (Rain Probability – 4%).

04:00 PM – 24 degree (Rain Probability – 4%).

05:00 PM – 24 degree (Rain Probability – 6%).

06:00 PM – 24 degree (Rain Probability – 6%).

