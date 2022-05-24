Weather forecast of Eden Gardens: Kolkata Eden Gardens weather today hourly

Weather forecast of Eden Gardens: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for IPL 2022 Qualifier 1.

10 teams playing a total of 70 matches across 57 days in the league phase of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be followed by four teams playing four matches across six days in the playoffs.

Eden Gardens, which had last hosted an IPL match three years ago, will be hosting table-toppers Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 tonight. Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore, third and fourth-ranked teams respectively, will be playing IPL 2022 Eliminator at the same venue tomorrow.

Weather forecast of Eden Gardens

The build-up to IPL 2022 playoffs hasn’t been very encouraging. Not that people have lost interest after constantly consuming sport for the last two months or so but because there are high chances of rain gods playing spoilsport in the all-important stage of the tournament.

While Qualifier 1 is yet to start, criticism has already started for the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) to have chosen Kolkata as a venue for the playoffs in the last week of May.

A primary reason why this criticism is justifiable is because of the weather forecast in the city. Although a hot day, May 24 has received quite some rainfall and is expected to receive even more as the day progresses.

According to AccuWeather, there’s a 34% rain probability in Kolkata at the time of the toss today. The number is anticipated to reach 54% by 11:00 PM (IST). Even at midnight, there’s a forecast of 49% rain probability.

With rain pouring down over the Eden Gardens is highly likely on Tuesday, all one expects is for it to allow players to complete a match; even a rain-curtailed one.

Kolkata Eden Gardens weather today hourly

07:00 PM – 29 degree (Hot).

08:00 PM – 29 degree (Hot).

09:00 PM – 29 degree (Hot).

10:00 PM – 28 degree (Hot).

11:00 PM – 28 degree (Hot).

00:00 AM – 28 degree (Hot).