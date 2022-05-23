IPL playoffs format: IPL playoffs 2022 venue list

2022 IPL playoffs format: The winner of Indian Premier League 2022 will be determined after four more matches.

The ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League is into its business end in real sense now. Following 70 league matches played across 57 days, four out of 10 teams have qualified for the second round. The qualified teams are Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL 2022 will be remembered as a rare season where qualified teams were known even before the last league match. As a result, Punjab Kings beating Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium last night had no affect on the points table as the Top Four teams had been finalized by Saturday.

2022 IPL playoffs format

While IPL 2022 league stage was played across four venues in two cities in one state of Maharashtra, four playoff matches will be played across two venues (Kolkata and Ahmedabad) in two cities in two states namely West Bengal and Gujarat.

Named Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2 and Final, results of these four matches will determine the winner of IPL 2022. Qualifier 1, the first match of IPL 2022 playoffs, will be played between the first two ranked teams (Gujarat and Rajasthan) on the points table on Tuesday.

A second match in Eliminator will act as the first knockout match of the season as the third and fourth ranked teams (Lucknow and Bangalore) will face each other on Wednesday.

While the winner of Qualifier 1 will directly qualify for the final match, the loser will play the winner of Eliminator in Qualifier 2 on Friday. Such a format rewards teams for attaining the first and second positions on the points table.

The final match will be played between the winners of Qualifier 1 and 2 on Sunday. While the first two playoff matches will be played at the Eden Gardens, the remaining two will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium.