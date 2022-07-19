Weather in Bready Ireland: Bready Cricket Club Bready Northern Ireland weather forecast Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women

Weather in Bready Ireland: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women match.

Toss for the third match of Ireland Tri-Nation Women’s T20I series between Ireland and Pakistan in Bready has been delayed due to incessant rain in the city.

Scheduled to begin at 04:00 PM (local time), the toss and match have been delayed by over 30 and 60 minutes now. While the covers are said to be coming off at the Bready Cricket Club, no official update has been provided with respect to the start time of the match.

With the first match of the triangular series between Australia and Pakistan also getting washed out due to rain, fans would be hoping for a minimum of a rain-affected match to not see two out of three matches without a result.

The rain has stopped and the clean-up is in full swing. There is no toss time confirmed as yet. #BackingGreen | @hanleyenergy ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/bOQEuLt1tM — Ireland Women’s Cricket (@IrishWomensCric) July 19, 2022

Weather in Bready Ireland

A bad news is that rain is scheduled in Bready for the remainder of the day as well. However, a good news is that the rain probability will continue to decrease as the evening passes.

A cool Tuesday evening with temperature between 13-16 degree will remain inclined towards cloudy and overcast conditions over the Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason.

Going by BBC’s weather forecast, rain probability will continue to decrease to the extent that it will fall into single-digit figures around 07:00 PM and will remain the same way throughout the night. Hence, even if rain further delays the proceedings, there should be some time for a rain-curtailed match.

Bready Cricket Club hourly weather

05:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 35%).

06:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 16%).

07:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 9%).

08:00 PM – 15 degree (Rain Probability – 7%).

09:00 PM – 14 degree (Rain Probability – 7%).

10:00 PM – 14 degree (Rain Probability – 6%).