Bready Cricket Club pitch report today: Bready Cricket Ground pitch report IRE W vs AUS W Women’s T20I

Bready Cricket Club pitch report today

Ireland Women will take on Australia Women in the 4th match of the Ireland-Pakistan-Australia tri-series. This series is like a practice series for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Ireland Women have lost both of their games in the tournament so far, and they are in desperate need of a win. Australia Women were expected to dominate, and they easily defeated Ireland in the last match by 9 wickets. They will definitely dominate in this match as well, and the Irish team would want to give them a fight.

The pitch at the Bready Cricket Club in Bready is a track that has not favoured the batters in the past. There is an extra bounce on the track which attracts the pacers, and they can swing the ball in the initial overs of the match. Even the spinners have enjoyed bowling on track due to the bounce offered.

The batters can play their shots if they can survive those initial tough spells. This track tests the patience of the batters, and they have to play accordingly. The boundaries of this stadium are not that big, and the batters can definitely take advantage of it.

In this series, a total of three matches have been played and one of them was abandoned due to rain. It has been seen that apart from Australia, both Pakistan and Ireland have struggled to bat well on this very ground. There has been a clear help for the bowlers out there on the track.

A total of 10 men’s T20Is have been played at this very ground, where four games have been won by the chasing teams, and six have been won by the teams batting first. The average 1st innings score has been 158 runs, so this has not been a high-scoring track in the past.