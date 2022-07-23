Weather in Headingley Leeds July 24: Weather in Leeds forecast 3rd ODI England vs South Africa

Weather in Headingley Leeds: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for the third ENG vs SA ODI.

The third ODI of South Africa’s tour of England 2022 will be played in Leeds tomorrow. A series-decider fixture will be followed by a three-match T20I series and a three-match Test series before the culmination of this English summer.

With both the teams comprehensively winning matches while defending a total in this series, expect captains wanting to do the same on a Sunday morning as well.

Unlike the first two ODIs, this match will be a day affair catering to the sub-continent audiences. Set to clash with Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Test and West Indies vs India ODI, cricket fans across the world have a lot to look forward to on July 24.

Weather in Headingley Leeds

A potential similarity between the second and third ODIs could be rain playing spoilsport. While the second match in Manchester was reduced to a 29-over affair yesterday, the same appears to be a possibility for tomorrow as well.

RIP the British Heatwave 🥲 July 17th 2022 – July 19th 2022#ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/T9K9bpaq2R — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) July 22, 2022

An otherwise cool and pleasant day in Leeds comprises of plentiful chances of rainfall leaving a mark to the extent that players might have to face delays.

Going by the weather prediction of AccuWeather, rain probability at Headingley will remain around 50% for most part of the day much like Galle. No significant reduction in the rain probability doesn’t augur well for an uninterrupted 100-over contest. Hence, it shouldn’t be a surprise if England and South Africa take part in two consecutive rain-curtailed matches.

Hourly weather in Leeds

11:00 AM – 21 degree (Rain Probability – 47%).

12:00 PM – 21 degree (Rain Probability – 46%).

01:00 PM – 22 degree (Rain Probability – 51%).

02:00 PM – 24 degree (Rain Probability – 44%).

03:00 PM – 23 degree (Rain Probability – 52%).

04:00 PM – 22 degree (Rain Probability – 44%).

05:00 PM – 21 degree (Rain Probability – 56%).

06:00 PM – 20 degree (Rain Probability – 49%).

07:00 PM – 20 degree (Rain Probability – 43%).