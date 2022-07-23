Weather at Galle Cricket Stadium Day 1: Weather in Galle International Stadium Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test

Weather at Galle Cricket Stadium: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for the second SL vs PAK Test Day 1.

The second Test match of Pakistan’s tour of Sri Lanka 2022 will begin in Galle from tomorrow to put an end to Pakistan’s short tour of the island nation. Having won the first Test in a record-breaking fashion, the visitors would be eyeing their 10th Test series victory against Sri Lanka and fourth in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, would be keen to return to winning ways at a venue where they’ll be playing their fourth Test in the last one month. With the hosts slipping to the sixth position in the ICC World Test Championship points table, a much-needed victory will see them jumping a position or two.

While neither of the two teams have announced their respective Playing XI on the eve of the match, both Sri Lanka and Pakistan are expected to make changes to their lineups due to injuries to players.

Weather at Galle Cricket Stadium Day 1

The first day of the second match at the Galle International Stadium could be affected by rainfall as the same is predicted for the whole day on Sunday. A hot and humid day with a considerable amount of cloud cover has place for a rain probability in vicinity of 50% throughout the day.

According to AccuWeather, there’s a 40% chance of rain playing spoilsport at the start of the play itself. While the number will decrease to 30% by the end of morning session, it will again rise to 47% by the evening session. Hence, fans should prepare themselves for some overs being lost assuming the weather prediction holds true.

Hourly weather in Galle International Stadium

10:00 AM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 40%).

11:00 AM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 34%).

12:00 PM – 30 degree (Rain Probability – 30%).

01:00 PM – 30 degree (Rain Probability – 34%).

02:00 PM – 30 degree (Rain Probability – 34%).

03:00 PM – 31 degree (Rain Probability – 37%).

04:00 PM – 30 degree (Rain Probability – 43%).

05:00 PM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 47%).

06:00 PM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 51%).