Weather in Johannesburg South Africa: What is the weather prediction for IND vs SA Day 1 at The Wanderers?

Weather in Johannesburg: The SportsRush presents for you the detailed weather prediction for Day 1 of second SA vs IND Test.

South Africa and India are all in readiness of locking horns in the second of this three-match Test series after a three-day gap as proceedings have moved from Centurion to Johannesburg.

1-0 up in the series, it is a rare situation where India are leading in a Test series in South Africa. Yet to win a Test series despite playing in South Africa for three decades, India are also chasing history for a victory in this match will provide them with an unassailable 2-0 lead.

While there isn’t room for multiple changes in the Playing XIs of both the teams, neither of them has confirmed their combination on the eve of the match. Barring any forced change, fans can expect South Africa and India to make a change each (at maximum) in their respective bowling units.

Weather in Johannesburg

Rain, which had washed out one full day of Test cricket in the first match at The Wanderers, isn’t expected to create a disturbance to this extent in this match. As far as Day 1 is concerned, play is likely to be played under a cloud cover in Johannesburg on Monday.

Starting 2022 with nothing but smiles and positivity. pic.twitter.com/lPMgRynnEp — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) January 2, 2022

According to AccuWeather, rain probability is quite minimal despite the anticipated presence of clouds throughout the day tomorrow. Readers must note that rain probability for the whole playing time is in single figures. However, there’s a rain probability in excess of 50% from 07:00 PM (local time) onward.

In the presence of clouds, it wouldn’t be a surprise if it rains in the day tomorrow. That being said, it is unlikely to be heavy to the extent that it washes out a session or two.

Hourly Johannesburg weather

10:00 AM – 24 degree (Cloudy).

11:00 AM – 25 degree (Cloudy).

12:00 PM – 26 degree (Mostly Cloudy).

01:00 PM – 27 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

02:00 PM – 28 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

03:00 PM – 25 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

04:00 PM – 24 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

05:00 PM – 22 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

06:00 PM – 20 degree (Mostly Cloudy).