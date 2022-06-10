Weather in Nottingham today: Weather at Trent Bridge Nottingham for ENG vs NZ 2nd Test Day 1 forecast

Weather in Nottingham: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for the second ENG vs NZ Test Day 1.

The second Test of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of England will begin from today at the Trent Bridge. With the hosts already gaining a 1-0 lead in a three-match series, another victory will seal the series for them. Playing under a new captain and head coach, England would be hoping for the same to start their new sojourn on an affirmative note.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson getting ruled out of the match after testing positive for COVID-19 has handed a massive advantage to the home team even before the start of the match.

Weather in Nottingham today

Nottingham, which had last hosted an international match in the form of a T20I against Pakistan last year, will be hosting a Test match after four years. The last Test match played at this venue was a drawn fixture between England and India.

A respite for all stakeholders lies in the climate in the city. Friday, first day of the Test match, will primarily be a pleasant day in Nottingham. With almost no possibility of rain over Trent Bridge today, players and fans can expect a full day of play comprising of 90 overs.

ALSO READ: England vs New Zealand Trent Bridge Nottingham pitch report today match

With rain having it in it to affect a day of Test cricket on most occasions during the English summer, AccuWeather predicts 0% rain probability for a not-so-cold day in Nottingham.

Trent Bridge Nottingham hourly weather today

11:00 AM – 18 degree (Pleasant).

12:00 PM – 19 degree (Pleasant).

01:00 PM – 19 degree (Pleasant).

02:00 PM – 19 degree (Pleasant).

03:00 PM – 20 degree (Pleasant).

“First ball, Anderson has him!” Another amazing Trent Bridge moment! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvNZ 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/kqIQbPL1Q9 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 9, 2022

04:00 PM – 20 degree (Pleasant).

05:00 PM – 19 degree (Pleasant).

06:00 PM – 19 degree (Pleasant).

07:00 PM – 18 degree (Cool).