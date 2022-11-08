Weather in Sydney Cricket Ground tomorrow: New Zealand vs Pakistan SCG Stadium weather tomorrow 9 November 2022

Sydney Cricket Ground, which has hosted a total of six Super 12 matches in the ongoing eighth edition of ICC T20 World Cup, is all in readiness of hosting its most crucial fixture between New Zealand and Pakistan tomorrow.

The successful execution of 42 matches (including four rain abandoned ones) across 22 days and seven cities called for a hectic period for the cricketing fraternity but such is pretty normal during a T20 World Cup.

However, the same has resulted in making a couple of off days look like a long span of silence. This silence, however, has all the potential to be replaced by a storm due to three most important matches of the tournaments scheduled to be played later this week.

Weather in Sydney Cricket Ground tomorrow

In spite of witnessing the presence of rainfall in the last few weeks, Sydney has managed to not let even one match get abandoned due to inclement weather conditions in this tournament.

The trend is all in readiness to be continued on Wednesday as the city isn’t expected to receive any rainfall throughout the day. As far as temperature during the match hours is concerned, it will remain moderately pleasant between 17-19 degree.

With weather portal AccuWeather predicting a 0% rain probability over the SCG tomorrow, both fans and players can be rest assured about a full-fledged hard-fought 40-over contest between two teams who will facing each other for the fourth time in the last month or so. It is worth a mention that both New Zealand and Pakistan are yet to lose a Sydney T20I in this World Cup.

Hourly SCG Stadium weather tomorrow

07:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

08:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

09:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

10:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

11:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).