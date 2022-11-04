Weather in Sydney Cricket Ground tomorrow: SCG Stadium weather tomorrow 5th November 2022 Sri Lanka vs England weather forecast

The conclusion of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 38 between Australia and Afghanistan in Adelaide has instantaneously diverted all the attention towards Sydney Cricket Ground – venue for the last Group 1 Super 12 match between England and Sri Lanka tomorrow.

Fortune of age-old rivals England and Australia will be decided via the result of England-Sri Lanka clash. Only match to be played on Saturday, an English victory will confirm a semi-final berth for them.

Australia, on the other hand, are hoping for Sri Lanka to defeat England for the first time after eight years in order for them to qualify for the semi-finals. The same has already been validated by all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and wicket-keeper batter Matthew Wade.

Currently, Australia (7) are at the second position on Group 1 points table followed by England (5). A victory will equal both Australia and England’s points but the latter will qualify due to a superior NRR (Net Run Rate).

Weather in Sydney Cricket Ground tomorrow

A major development in the affirmative with respect to November 5 in Sydney is the presence of conducive weather for live action to happen without any major interruption.

Considering Australia’s weather in the ongoing summer thus far, a last-minute change in plans of the weather gods could still play a bit of a spoilsport. However, as far as the weather prediction is concerned, there is absolutely no probability of rain in Sydney throughout the day tomorrow.

According to weather portal AccuWeather, weather in the city will remain cool and pleasant on Saturday. Speaking particularly about the evening match hours, temperature will remain between 17-19 degree with a 0% rain probability.

Australia, who were at the suffering end of one of the four abandoned matches in this World Cup, would have benefited from a rain abandoned England-Sri Lanka T20I. However, even that has worked against the home team in what is a tense situation for them.

Hourly SCG Stadium weather 5th November 2022

07:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

08:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

09:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

10:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

11:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).