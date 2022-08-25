“We’ll do that the next few days”: Josh Hazlewood hints at in-depth analysis of Sikandar Raza’s batting ahead of Zimbabwe ODIs

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood talked about Zimbabwe’s all-rounder Sikandar Raza ahead of the ODI series against Zimbabwe.

The Australian cricketing summer is set to start early this time around, and Australia will face Zimbabwe in a 3-match ODI series starting 28 August 2022. Australia looks set to select a strong squad for the series as they will next face New Zealand after the Zimbabwe series.

Zimbabwe have played some great cricket in the last few months. They qualified for the ICC T20 World Cup, whereas they also defeated Bangladesh at home. India defeated Zimbabwe in the ODI series, but the way they played in the last ODI was brilliant to watch.

Josh Hazlewood talks about analyzing Sikandar Raza

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood addressed the press ahead of the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. He asked about preparing against the Zimbabwe batters and specifically Sikandar Raza. Hazlewood said that they will sit down ahead of the series and talk about the batters of the side to have an in-depth look.

ALSO READ: Wasim Jaffer praises Sikandar Raza for his knock

Hazlewood revealed that they pay more attention to the players they don’t play much against. He said that they will go through the footage of the batters with their analysts in order to get the exact information about the strength and weaknesses of the Zimbabwe batters.

“We’ll sit down as bowlers and have a look as we always do,” Hazlewood told the reporters.

“The teams we don’t play often we’ll have a more in-depth look and go through some numbers and come up with some plans. So we’ll do that the next few days.”

“We usually just get together and have a chat. You know, go through some numbers with our analysts there and anyone who’s really seen them whether it’s IPL, county cricket, different things.”

“The guys we don’t come up against often we’ll have a bit more in-depth look.”

Raza has been enjoying an incredible run of form this year in the ODIs. He has scored 615 ODI runs in 2022 at 61.50, courtesy of 3 centuries and 2 half-centuries. He will again be the spearhead of Zimbabwe’s batting in the series.