“Well taken in the outer as well”: Glenn Phillips six off Shakib Al Hasan caught brilliantly by fan on grass bank at the Hagley Oval

Glenn Phillips six off Shakib Al Hasan: A fan made the most of a catching opportunity at the Hagley Oval today.

Half-centuries by wicket-keeper batter Devon Conway (64) and batter Glenn Phillips (60) played key roles in a 48-run New Zealand victory against Bangladesh in the fifth match of New Zealand T20I Tri-Nation Series 2022 in Christchurch.

Phillips, 25, won the Player of the Match award for the seventh time (fourth in the last three months) in his T20I career for scoring a sixth T20I half-century. A game-changing knock saw the 25-year old player hitting two fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 250.

Chasing a 209-run target, Bangladesh could only manage 160/7 in 20 overs as no one other than captain Shakib Al Hasan got going in real sense today. Coming in to bat at No. 6 inside the powerplay, Hasan scored 70 (44) with the help of eight fours and a six.

Other than the players who did well in the match, a fan caught the attention of one and all by grabbing a brilliant crowd catch at the grass bank.

It all happened on the third delivery of the 16th over when Phillips went on one knee against Hasan to slog him over mid-wicket. While the timing to that shot wasn’t the best, Phillips was still able to hit the ball outside the boundary.

“That’s well taken in the outer as well. Yeah, thumbs up,” Spark Sport commentators said while calling the match as the fan was enjoying a crowd catch.

🔊 Well taken in the crowd! Glenn Phillips with back to back sixes in the 16th over. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @sparknzsport & @todayfm_nz 📲 #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/dSnyIyvUVH — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 12, 2022

In what was their last league match, New Zealand are currently at the top of the table on the back of three wins in four matches. Bangladesh, on the other hand, wouldn’t be able to reach the final in spite of a match left to be played.