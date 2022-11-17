Wellington Cricket Ground weather: IND vs NZ 1st T20 Sky Stadium Wellington weather forecast

With no real context to an imminent three-match T20I series between New Zealand and India, all fans would be expecting from these three matches would be seamless entertainment.

The first of three T20Is will be played in Wellington tomorrow. The last New Zealand-India T20I at the Sky Stadium had resulted in a riveting super over. With an exciting bunch of Indian cricketers set to participate in this series, millions of fans back home would really be hoping for a fearless brand of cricket converting into more nerve-wracking finishes.

Neither New Zealand nor India announced their Playing XI on the eve of this match. With the hosts settling for a first-choice squad, one doesn’t expect any surprises from them. As far as surprises are concerned, India have immense scope for them with a second-string squad in Hardik Pandya’s second series as captain.

Wellington Cricket Ground weather

With both New Zealand and India facing full or partial brunt of weather during the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup respectively, players would’ve hoped for things to have improved after them travelling across the Tasman sea.

That being said, it doesn’t appear to be the case as rain gods have followed New Zealand and India to Wellington. Rain is pretty much expected to pour down in the city throughout the day on Friday. The temperature on a cool day will remain below 20 degree during the match hours.

According to weather portal AccuWeather, rain probability will exceed 50% around noon and will remain in the that range till as late as midnight. Weather will really have to undergo a miraculous change for an uninterrupted match to be played. Hence, it shouldn’t be surprising if first New Zealand-India T20I gets affected by rain.

Hourly weather at Sky Stadium, Wellington

07:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 80%).

08:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 70%).

09:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 70%).

10:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 49%).

11:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 67%).

00:00 AM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 67%).