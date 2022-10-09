“We’re here for a long time in Australia”: Jos Buttler responds hilariously on why he didn’t appeal for Matthew Wade obstructing the field

Jos Buttler: The English captain opted to not appeal for a potential obstructing the field dismissal at the Perth Stadium today.

England captain Jos Buttler has expressed delight at kick-starting their tour of Australia with an 8-run victory in a high-scoring match at the Perth Stadium today.

Returning to action after more than seven weeks, Buttler was particularly pleased with the manner in which he scored a 16th T20I half-century in a match-winning 132-run opening partnership alongside Alex Hales.

Australia opening batter David Warner’s 24th T20I half-century had provided hints of sealing a chase especially after a 24-ball 53-run fourth-wicket partnership alongside all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.

However, England fast bowler Mark Wood emerging as the pick of their bowlers with figures of 4-0-34-3 to be assisted by left-arm pacers Sam Curran and Reece Topley on the back of their couple of wickets each restricted the hosts to 200/9 in 20 overs in a 209-run chase.

“It was a great game of cricket and I was delighted to go over the line. They played outstandingly and put us under pressure. It was important for us to take wickets, which is what [Mark] Wood and [Sam] Curran did,” Buttler told Fox Cricket during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Jos Buttler responds hilariously on why he didn’t appeal for Matthew Wade obstructing the field

Australia vs England first T20I, however, ended up gaining limelight for a completely different reason than the 400+ runs scored across two innings.

It all happened on the third delivery of the 16th over when Australia wicket-keeper batter Matthew Wade appeared to be deliberately putting his hand in front of Wood to stop him from completing a caught and bowled. Yet to get off the mark at that point, Wade had played three dot balls with his team needing 39 runs off 21 balls.

Wade, who gave an initial impression of not being aware about the ball, was found wanting when in replays. A potential obstructing the field dismissal didn’t come into effect because Buttler opted to not appeal for the same. That being said, social media platform Twitter has already passed a verdict against Wade for doing what he did on purpose.

Matthew Wade did wrong thing, it’s not spirit of the game but he did against England so i am with him #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/HqSRDgXgUt — Nimitt (@sarcasticnimitt) October 9, 2022

“I was looking at the ball the whole time. So, wasn’t sure what happened. They [umpires] asked if I wanted to appeal but I thought ‘We are here for a long time in Australia’ [smiles]. Risky one to go for so early in the trip,” Buttler added stating that he might have appealed had it been a World Cup match.

In addition to the ongoing three-match series and ICC T20 World Cup 2022, England are also scheduled to play a three-match ODI series in Australia post the world event next month. England, whose cricketers and fans generally bring to light the “Spirit of Cricket” debate, should’ve ideally lodged an appeal against Wade irrespective of the duration of their stay in the country.