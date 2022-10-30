“We’re not coming into any of these games fearing anybody”: Gareth Delany believes Irish batters can cope with Australian pacers at the Gabba in ICC T20 World Cup

The Gabba in Brisbane will host the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between Australia and Ireland. Australia loves playing at the Gabba, and the pacers of the Australian side will definitely want to trouble the top-order of the Irish side. Gareth Delany addressed the press ahead of the match, and he has a lot of confidence in Irish batters.

Ireland played really well in the Qualifier stages, and after losing to Sri Lanka in their first Super-12 match, the team stunned everyone by beating England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The bowlers of the side have done a really good job in the tournament so far.

The last match of the Irish side got abandoned due to rain against Afghanistan. If Ireland can stun Australia, they will not only keep their hopes alive in the tournament but will also almost knockout Australia out of the tournament. This match can be an interesting one to watch out for.

Gareth Delany believes Irish batters can cope with Australian pacers

The Gabba offers a lot of assistance to the pacers, and the Australian team loves playing at this very venue. It is clear that the Australian pace trio will enjoy the conditions here, and they would want to dominate the Irish batters at this very venue. However, Irish all-rounder, Gareth Delany has a lot of confidence in Irish batting.

Delany insists that the Irish batters played well against Mark Wood of England who is also an express pacer. He agreed that the Australian attack is one of the best in the world, and they will possess a tough challenge, but they are not feared of any kind of attack in the tournament.

“We’re not coming into any of these games fearing anybody, Obviously Australia have probably one of the best attacks in world cricket at the moment, so it will be a tough challenge,” Gareth Delany told reporters.

Gareth Delany on facing top teams in the T20 World Cup

Gareth Delany believes that if the Irish side can perform at their best, they will be able to challenge any team in the tournament. He said that the guys have already proved in the tournament that they are capable of any team in the tournament and they can mix it up really well.

“I think we know if we play pretty much near our best that we’re going to be able to compete with anybody here,” Gareth Delany added.

“But I think the guys have shown throughout this tournament that we can mix it with the best. Definitely have confidence in the guys to take it on.”