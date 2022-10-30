Pitch report Brisbane Gabba tomorrow match: Australia vs Ireland pitch report T20 World Cup 2022 match

Australia will take on Ireland in the Super-12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Gabba in Brisbane. The pitch at the Gabba will again be looked at with great interest. Australia have loved playing here in Brisbane, and they will again enjoy the conditions out here. This is one of the most bounciest tracks in the world.

This is a do-or-die game for the Australian side, with 3 points in 3 matches, they are still very much alive in the tournament. The batting of the side has to step up as the main batters of the side are yet to score big runs in the tournament. The pace trio of the side would want to take full advantage of the conditions in Brisbane.

Ireland stunned England by beating them at the MCG, whereas their last match against Afghanistan got abandoned. The bowlers of the side have done really well in the tournament, and they will again get some help at the Gabba. If the batters can support the bowlers, this team can upset any team in the tournament.

Pitch report Brisbane Gabba tomorrow match

The Gabba in Brisbane will be hosting its 2nd match of the ICC T20 World Cup in a row. Zimbabwe and Bangladesh last played here, and it was a competitive track, so we can expect some parity in this match as well.

There is a good amount of bounce available on this surface for the pacers, and they will be deadly in the initial overs of the match. The good carry on this wicket will encourage the batters as well to play their shots properly. The outfield at the Gabba is really fast as well, and the batters will get the full rewards of their shots.

A total of 7 T20Is have been played here, and the average 1st innings score here has been 165 runs which proves that this has been a good track to bat on. It is interesting that five out of seven games have been won by the teams batting first, so, it has not been a great chasing ground.

One side of the boundary is quite big here, and the spinners will use that side to their advantage in the middle overs. Both captains may opt to bat first upon winning the toss in this match.