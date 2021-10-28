West Indies vs Bangladesh Head to Head in T20s | WI vs BAN T20I Stats | Sharjah T20I

West Indies vs Bangladesh Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the WI vs BAN T20 World Cup match.

The 23rd match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played between West Indies and Bangladesh in Sharjah tomorrow. It will be the third time when these two teams will be playing against each other in a T20 World Cup.

With both West Indies and Bangladesh losing their first two Super 12 matches, both are in desperate need of a victory for another defeat will nullify all chances of moving forward in the tournament. Readers must note that Bangladesh and West Indies are currently reeling at the bottom of the points table as far as Group 1 is concerned.

In what will be the fourth Round 2 match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, it will be West Indies’ first T20I at this iconic venue. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have lost their only encounter here. It is worth mentioning that Bangladesh have won all their three T20Is against West Indies at neutral venues.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Head to Head in T20s

Total number of matches played: 12

Matches won by WI: 6

Matches won by BAN: 5

Matches played in Asia: 6 (WI 4, BAN 2)

Matches played at neutral venues: 3 (WI 0, BAN 3)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 2 (WI 1, BAN 1)

WI average score against BAN: 151

BAN average score against WI: 142

Most runs for WI: 111 (Evin Lewis)

Most runs for BAN: 236 (Shakib Al Hasan)

Most wickets for WI: 4 (Ravi Rampaul and Andre Russell)

Most wickets for BAN: 19 (Shakib Al Hasan)

Most catches for WI: 3 (Dwayne Bravo)

Most catches for BAN: 7 (Mushfiqur Rahim)

WI vs BAN T20 2018

The last time when West Indies and Bangladesh had locked horns against each other was during West Indies’ tour of Bangladesh 2018 in Dhaka.

#MissionMaroon had their final training session before tomorrow’s clash against @BCBtigers in Abu Dhabi today! 🌞 Every match is now a must win! #T20WorldCup #TeamWestIndies pic.twitter.com/dkpaFrngVu — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) October 28, 2021

Chasing a 191-run target, Bangladesh were bundled out for 140 in 17 overs primarily due to Keemo Paul’s career-best bowling figures of 4-0-15-5. However, it was opening batter Evin Lewis who was awarded the ‘Man of the Match’ award for scoring a match-winning 89 (36) with the help of six fours and eight sixes.