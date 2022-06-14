“What a win England”: Jos Buttler hails England after stellar victory vs New Zealand during 2nd Test match at Trent Bridge

Jos Buttler hails England after their record run chase at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham against New Zealand during the second Test.

On ‘Day 5’ of the second Test match between England and New Zealand at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham, scintillating knocks from wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow (136) and skipper Ben Stokes (75*) paved way for a record five-wicket win for the England side, as they take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Handed a target of 299 runs with 72 Overs yet to be bowled in the final day, England were in no mood to mere play out the Overs, and went for the target right away with the Southpaw batter Alex Lees (44) commencing the chase with a handful of boundaries.

They were in a spot of bother after their best batter Joe Root (3) headed back to the pavilion after a rare single digit score under his belt, during the 16th Over of the chase itself.

However, with 160 runs required off the final session and six wickets in the bank, Jonny Bairstow decided to unleash his beast mode to smash the second-fastest Test century by an English batter, and stitched a 179-run stand alongside Stokes for the 5th wicket at 8.87 runs per Over, to chase down these runs within mere 16 Overs into the session.

Bairstow, for his phenomenal ton at the strike rate of 147.83 was awarded the ‘Player of the Match’.

Jos Buttler hails England

England wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler, took to his social media handle to hail and congratulate the team under the new skipper Ben Stokes, as the latter seals a Test series victory in only his maiden appearance as full time skipper in the longest format.

What a win @englandcricket! Phenomenal 🔥 — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) June 14, 2022

Moreover, this is also the highest ever run chase for the England men’s Cricket side at the Trent Bridge.

Buttler, who last played during England’s 0-4 Ashes series loss earlier this year, has been dropped from the Test side ever since, with the likes of Bairstow and Ben Foakes being preferred over him as the two specialist wicket-keeper batters