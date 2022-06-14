Highest run chase Trent Bridge: What is the highest 4th innings successful run chase in Nottingham?

Highest run chase Trent Bridge in Test cricket: A record Test run-chase awaits bountiful fans on Day 5 at Trent Bridge today.

England need 299 runs in 72 overs to win the ongoing second Test match against New Zealand in Nottingham and gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in a three-match series after having won the first Test at Lord’s.

Resuming from their overnight score of 224/7, New Zealand did well to score 60 runs with the remaining three wickets to power their lead to 298 before getting bundled out for 284 in 84.4 overs.

All-rounder Daryl Mitchell continued with his golden run on this England tour top-scoring with his 62* (131) comprising of four fours and a six. Trent Boult, New Zealand’s No. 11, also contributed with crucial 17 (15) to bag a batting record in the form of scoring most Test runs at No. 11.

Veteran English pacer-duo of Stuart Broad and James Anderson were among the wickets on Day 5. While Broad dismissed Matt Henry (18) and Kyle Jamieson (1) in quick succession, Anderson wrapped up the innings by dismissing Boult after the first hour in the first session.

England, who would’ve ideally thought of chasing anything less than 275, now face the possibility of registering a record chase at Trent Bridge surpassing their own record of scoring 284/6 in a successful fourth innings run chase at this venue against New Zealand 18 years ago.

While New Zealand hold the record of the highest fourth innings totals (440 against England in 1973 and 345 against England in 1983) in Nottingham Tests, both those innings had come in losing causes. Even Australia and England (once each) have posted fourth innings totals in excess of 300 at this venue in the past but neither had come in a winning cause.

Highest run chase Trent Bridge