What happened to Harshal Patel: Is Harshal Patel playing today vs Delhi Capitals?

Is Harshal Patel playing today: Royal Challengers Bangalore have made a solitary change to their Playing XI for this match.

During the 27th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has won the toss and chose to bowl.

“We will like to bowl first. The wicket is looking on the drier side, we want to make use of it. Keep believing in the process and let’s take one match at a time and give our 100%. Hopefully, we can capitalize on the shorter side,” Pant told Star Sports at the toss.

With Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh regaining match fitness, Capitals have handed him a debut in place of batter Sarfaraz Khan. Playing an IPL match after two years, Delhi is Marsh’s fifth IPL franchise.

Is Harshal Patel playing today vs Delhi Capitals?

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis confirmed a lone change for them in the form of pacer Harshal Patel returning for pacer Akash Deep. Patel, who had missed the last match due to his sister’s death, has opted to return to action after a short halt.

“The pitch looks a little bit drier than anticipated. It’s an obvious thing when you come here, you look at the short side and the big side, that’s always tactically how well or how badly you play the short and big boundaries. Tonight’s going to be no different,” du Plessis told Star Sports at the toss.

“Harshal Patel is back which is great. Very sorry about his sister passing away. It’s great to have him back in the side. He’s an experienced X-factor player for us. Akash Deep goes out of the side.”

In four matches this season, Patel has picked six wickets at an average of 14.66, an economy rate of 5.50 and a strike rate of 16.