What happened to Naseem Shah: Naseem Shah Twitter post hints recovery post brief hospitalisation

Naseem Shah Twitter post hints recovery: The Pakistani fast bowler had to be hospitalised for a night yesterday.

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has tested positive for COVID-19 a day after being diagnosed with pneumonia. Shah, who has played only one out of five T20Is against England, appears set to miss the remaining two matches of the ongoing series as well.

With Pakistan set to leave for New Zealand on October 3, Shah has become an instant uncertainty for what would’ve seen him play his first white-ball match in New Zealand. For the unversed, Pakistan will be playing a triangular series involving Bangladesh in New Zealand as an ideal preparation for ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Despite PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) insisting on Shah’s wellness, the 19-year old bowler had to spend last night in a hospital before getting a discharge this morning.

Already monitoring progress with respect to fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi’s fitness after suffering a knee injury, PCB has another premium pacer to take care of and hope for optimum recovery before the World Cup.

With a lot going on regarding his health in the last 24 hours or so, Shah took to social media platform Twitter to assure fans about his well-being and thanked them for their well wishes.

“Alhamdulillah, I am feeling better and recovering well. Thank you for keeping me in your prayers!,” read a part of Shah’s tweet.

Alhamdulillah, I am feeling better and recovering well. Thank you for keeping me in your prayers! May Allah protect us all. Duaon main yaad rakhaye ga! See you all very soon! — Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) September 29, 2022

Having played a total of six T20Is since his debut just over a month ago, Shah is a vital cog in the wheel as far as Pakistan’s World Cup squad is concerned. A genuine wicket-taker likely to do well down under, Pakistani fans would be sincerely hoping for Shah to recover well in time for the showpiece event next month.