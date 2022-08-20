“Huge set back for Pakistan”: Twitter reactions on Shaheen Afridi being ruled out of Asia Cup 2022 due to knee injury

Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 for Pakistan due to a knee ligament injury.

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2022, the Pakistan cricket team has suffered a major blow. Pakistan’s leading pacer Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 due to a knee ligament injury. The pace spearhead is expected to miss 4-6 weeks of action, and he should be fit for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Afridi picked up a knee ligament injury during the last test series against Sri Lanka and has not played a single game since then. He is currently in the Netherlands with the Pakistan side, and he will continue to be with the side to complete his rehab. PCB Chief medical officer Dr. Najeebullah Soomro has confirmed the update.

“I have spoken with Shaheen and he is understandably upset with the news, but he is a brave young man who has vowed to come back strongly to serve his country and team. Although he has made progress during his rehabilitation in Rotterdam, it is now clear he will require more time and is likely to return to competitive cricket in October,” Dr. Najeebullah Soomro said.

Pakistan will play their first match against arch-rivals India, and Afridi will be dearly missed in that match. Both sides last played in the T20 World Cup last year when Pakistan won the match by 10 wickets. Shaheen bowled an incredible spell in that game and created havoc in the Indian top-order.

Team India struggled against the left-arm pacers, and it is clear that the Pakistan side will miss the impact of Shaheen Afridi in the Asia Cup.

Twitter Reactions on Shaheen Afridi getting ruled out of Asia Cup 2022

After the news about Shaheen Afridi came out, the Twitterati exressed their thoughts on the same.

Big set back for Pakistan ahead of Asia Cup Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out from Asia Cup & home series against England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/txa9eHiJTQ — Shoaib Jatt (@Shoaib_Jatt) August 20, 2022

We go LIVE to the India camp for their reaction to the news that Shaheen Afridi will NOT be playing the Asia Cup.#AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/2EsBOwvsfY — Change of Pace (@ChangeofPace414) August 20, 2022

Breaking News: Shaheen Afridi ruled out of Asia Cup and T20s against England. Doctors have advised him 4 to 6 weeks rest. — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) August 20, 2022

Shaheen Afridi ruled out of Asia cup. Indian cricket team’s top order: pic.twitter.com/Sw5ZQ4ueFy — Saith Abdullah (@SaithAbdullah99) August 20, 2022

Shaheen Afridi has suffered a right knee ligament injury and has been ruled out of both the Asia Cup and the home T20 series against England. A devastating blow for Pakistan but an opportunity for the back-up seamers to impress. Wishing Shaheen a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/H8qcC8zN3i — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) August 20, 2022

After Bumrah, Shaheen Afridi now ruled out of the Asia Cup.💔 So much similarities in fortune between the Asian giants.🙄#shaheenafridi #PakistanCricket #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/tPTx76acSO — Analystique (@Analystique_in) August 20, 2022

Shaheen Afridi out of Asia Cup.

Indian Dressing Room mein Jashan 🔥🥳 pic.twitter.com/7WB4Vwkyil — Fakhruu :^) 🏏 (@BajwaKehtaHaii) August 20, 2022

Pakistan Team without Shaheen Afridi pic.twitter.com/eyqa7P8v7K — Lahori Guy (@YrrrFahad_) August 20, 2022

Shaheen Afridi being ruled out of Asia Cup takes the sting out of India vs Pakistan clashes in Dubai — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) August 20, 2022

This is a big big blow for Pakistan. In one instant the scales change in favour of India. No Shaheen means Pakistan start with a big negative. Bumrah not being there neutralised. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) August 20, 2022

