“What kind of journalism is this”: Fuming Harbhajan Singh asks Wriddhiman Saha to reveal journalist’s name who threatened him

Harbhajan Singh asks Wriddhiman Saha: The former Indian spinner expects the players to be protected from threatening journalists.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has come out in support of veteran wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha after he has been dropped from an 18-member Test squad for a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

While the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahahne and Ishant Sharma have also been dropped, Saha has received ample amount of sympathy for he hadn’t done much wrong as a cricketer. It is the emergence of swashbuckling wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant which has worked against Saha’s favour.

As a result, Saha had been demoted to India’s second-choice wicket-keeper batter behind Pant. Despite head coach Rahul Dravid suggesting him to retire and chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma telling him that he wouldn’t be considered “from now on”, Saha is yet to take any call regarding his international cricket.

Harbhajan Singh asks Wriddhiman Saha to reveal journalist’s name

It was yesterday that Saha put to light a new low in sports journalism by revealing a WhatsApp chat with a journalist. Saha, who received multiple messages in the chat, was being threatened by the journalist for not giving him a response for an interview.

Taking to his social media platform Twitter handle, Harbhajan raised concerns with respect to Saha asking him to name the journalist in order to ensure that other journalist don’t face suspicion. Harbhajan also urged the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) and its top office-bearers to protect the players from such people.

Wridhi you just name the person so that the cricket community knows who operates like this. Else even the good ones will be put under suspicion.. What kind of journalism is this ? @BCCI @Wriddhipops @JayShah @SGanguly99 @ThakurArunS players should be protected https://t.co/sIkqtIHsvt — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 20, 2022

Saha, who has played 40 Tests and nine ODIs for India in his 12-year old international career, has played three Tests with Harbhajan also in the Playing XI.

Saha, 37, was bought by Gujarat Lions for INR 1.9 crore during the recently concluded Indian Premier League mega auction in Bengaluru. Readers must note that Saha didn’t take part in the first round of Ranji Trophy due to family reasons.