“Rahul Dravid suggested that I think about taking retirement”: Wriddhiman Saha reveals Rahul Dravid’s suggestion post selection snub for India vs Sri Lanka Test series

Wriddhiman Saha reveals Rahul Dravid’s suggestion after he was dropped from team India squad for the imminent Test series versus Sri Lanka.

The Indian selection committee under the chairmanship of Chetan Sharma decided to drop as many as four Indian experienced, senior players- the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, pacer Ishant Sharma, and wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha.

Chetan Sharma has however, not given a clear-cut reason for Saha’s exclusion from the squad, but did take an indirect jibe at the Bengal wicketkeeper for his decision to opt out of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2021/22 season.

“I can’t tell you on what grounds he has been dropped. That’s for selectors. All I can tell you is that he was told before and asked to play the Ranji trophy, which is the ladder for the Indian team. What we discussed between ourselves we can’t tell you,” remarked Sharma.

“Why he did not play Ranji, the state association CAB can tell you that. That is not my jurisdiction. As selectors, we wanted them to play. We are not looking at age. When there are youngsters sitting outside, we thought we shall give chance. For these two test matches. But it’s important to play Ranji. Else, how will we know if you are match-ready?”, Sharma further added.

However, a few hours post the selection snub, the 37-year-old has come up with shocking revelations which include team coach Rahul Dravid suggesting him to consider his retirement from international Cricket.

Wriddhiman Saha reveals Rahul Dravid’s suggestion

During an interaction with the Times of India, Saha, expressed disappointment on his exclusion from the squad, and remarked that he was intimated beforehand by the selectors (regarding him being dropped) and was also advised by the present coach Rahul Dravid to consider retiring from International Cricket.

“Yes, the team management told me that I would not be considered henceforth. I could not tell this so long as I was part of the India team setup. Even coach Rahul Dravid suggested that I think about taking retirement,” Saha revealed.

Wriddhiman Saha expresses disappointment in Sourav Ganguly

Saha further added that he received a congratulatory text from BCCI President Sourav Ganguly after his gritty 2nd innings knock of 61 off 126 deliveries versus New Zealand during the Kanpur Test in November 2021.

While Ganguly even assured him not to worry about his place in the side, Saha now fails to understand how ‘everything changed so fast’.

“When I hit an unbeaten 61 taking a pain-killer in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur last November, Dadi (as Sourav was referred to by Bengal players) congratulated me over Whatsapp. He even mentioned that I should not worry about anything so long as he is at the helm of the BCCI. Such a message from the board president really boosted my confidence.But I failed to understand why everything changed so fast,” remarked Saha.

While Rishabh Pant has been an automatic pick as the first choice wicketkeeper in the side, KS Bharat, who has been travelling with the Indian Test squads for a few series now, has been roped in as the second keeper choice, and perhaps closing further doors for Wriddhiman Saha with it.

Test squad – Rohit Sharma (C), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharath, R Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Sourabh Kumar, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (VC). — BCCI (@BCCI) February 19, 2022

