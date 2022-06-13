“What sort of shot is that”: Joe Root reverse scoop six off Tim Southee at Trent Bridge astonishes Alastair Cook

Joe Root reverse scoop: The former English captain walked the talk with respect to playing unconventional shots at Trent Bridge today.

During the fourth day of the second Test of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of England in Nottingham, former England captain Joe Root walked the talk with respect to playing unconventional shots to up the scoring rate.

“As current players of the game, we have the ability to rewrite the coaching manual,” Root had told Sky Sports before play started on Day 4. On the second ball that he faced, Root reverse scooped New Zealand pacer Tim Southee for a six over third-man to become a source of amazement for one and all.

Despite his heroic batting skills, Root isn’t particularly known for playing such fancy shots. With England trailing by 80 runs on the morning of Day 4, Root perhaps had decided to play aggressively in a bid to close in on New Zealand’s first-innings total of 553.

Calling the match for BBC, commentators Jonathan Agnew and Sir Alastair Cook were among the many who were taken aback by Root’s shot selection to hit the first six of his innings. “What sort of shot is that,” Agnew said in surprise at the sight of Root playing an unorthodox shot on the first ball of the 117th over.

Root, however, couldn’t convert his 27th Test century into a sixth double century as he hit a Trent Boult slower delivery to Southee at cover to depart for 176 (211) comprising of 26 fours and a six.

Twitter reactions on Joe Root:

